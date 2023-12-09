Suits: Sequel Series in the Works as USA Network Looks to Revive “Blue Skies” Branding

The world of Suits could be back on the small screen. Alan Korsh is working on a new series set in the Suits universe after the original series saw a massive boost in viewership on Netflix following its release to the streaming service.

Starring Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht, Gina Torres, Meghan Markle, Rick Hoffman, Sarah Rafferty, Dulé Hill, Amanda Schull, and Katherine Heigl, the series followed Mike Ross as he worked for a law firm in NYC while trying to hide the fact that he did not have a law degree.

Per Deadline, the new series will be set in Los Angeles but has no outlet yet. The original series aired on USA Network for nine seasons.

It is possible the series could also air on USA Network, though. After getting out of the scripted programming business and departing from “blue sky” programming, the network is looking to return to that programming style, per Deadline. The first new series following that model could arrive in 2025.

White Collar is another possible series fans could see return and air on USA. Matt Bomer recently revealed that talks are happening to bring back Neal Caffrey.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Suits? Do you want to see it back on USA Network?