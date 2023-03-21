Lucky Hank: Season One Ratings

AMC hit paydirt with Bob Odenkirk’s last two shows on the cable channel. While Lucky Hank is unlikely to be nearly as successful as Breaking Bad or Better Call Saul, will it be popular enough to see a second season? Will Lucky Hank be cancelled or renewed? Stay tuned.

A comedy-drama series, the Lucky Hank TV show stars Odenkirk, Mireille Enos, Cedric Yarbrough, Diedrich Bader, Olivia Scott Welch, Sara Amini, and Suzanne Cryer. The story revolves around William Henry “Hank” Devereaux, Jr. (Odenkirk), the unlikely chairman of the English department at Railton College, a badly underfunded college in a working-class town in Pennsylvania. Hank’s going through a mid-life crisis and his discontent is rooted in unresolved issues with his father, a mediocre and entitled student body, and in the fact that his department is more savagely divided than the Balkans. He’s married to Lily Devereaux (Enos), the emotionally grounded and unflappable Vice Principal of the local high school in their town. As Hank’s life unravels, Lily begins to question her path and the choices she’s made.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Note: The first episode was simulcast on AMC+, BBCA, IFC (0.02 demo with 124,000 viewers), and Sundance.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are an excellent indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Other economic factors can be involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed, and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like the Lucky Hank TV series on AMC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?