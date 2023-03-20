Lucky Hank: Season One Viewer Votes

Han’s life is unraveling in the first season of the Lucky Hank TV show on AMC. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Lucky Hank is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Lucky Hank here.

An AMC comedy-drama series, the Lucky Hank TV show stars Bob Odenkirk, Mireille Enos, Cedric Yarbrough, Diedrich Bader, Olivia Scott Welch, Sara Amini, and Suzanne Cryer. The story revolves around William Henry “Hank” Devereaux, Jr. (Odenkirk), the unlikely chairman of the English department at Railton College, a badly underfunded college in a working-class town in Pennsylvania. Hank’s going through a mid-life crisis. His discontent is rooted in unresolved issues with his father, a mediocre and entitled student body, and the fact that his department is more savagely divided than the Balkans. He’s married to Lily Devereaux (Enos), the emotionally grounded and unflappable Vice Principal of the local high school in their town. As Hank’s life unravels, Lily begins questioning her path and choices.





Lucky Hank is a TV series on AMC.