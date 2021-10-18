Fear the Walking Dead: Season Seven Viewer Votes

Who will survive the seventh season of the Fear the Walking Dead TV show on AMC? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Fear the Walking Dead is cancelled or renewed for season eight. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the seventh season episodes of Fear the Walking Dead here.

An AMC post-apocalyptic horror drama series, the Fear the Walking Dead TV show stars Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Maggie Grace, Colman Domingo, Danay García, Austin Amelio, Mo Collins, Alexa Nisenson, Karen David, Christine Evangelista, Colby Hollman, Jenna Elfman, Keith Carradine, and Rubén Blades. The show’s story begins in Los Angeles with a dysfunctional and blended family as they search for a safe haven in a horrifying new reality. In the seventh season, Morgan’s group is scattered across Texas as they try to survive the nuclear fallout brought about by Teddy (John Glover) and his followers. Meanwhile, Morgan (James) and Victor (Domingo) clash over their philosophies.





What do you think? Which season seven episodes of the Fear the Walking Dead TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Fear the Walking Dead should be cancelled or renewed for an eighth season on AMC? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.