Fear the Walking Dead: Season Eight Renewal Announced for AMC TV Series

Morgan’s group will return and continue to fight for their survival on AMC. The cable channel has renewed Fear the Walking Dead for an eighth season.

A post-apocalyptic horror drama series, the Fear the Walking Dead TV show stars Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Maggie Grace, Colman Domingo, Danay García, Austin Amelio, Mo Collins, Alexa Nisenson, Karen David, Christine Evangelista, Colby Hollman, Jenna Elfman, Keith Carradine, and Rubén Blades. The show’s story begins in Los Angeles with a dysfunctional and blended family as they search for a safe haven in a horrifying new reality. In the seventh season, Morgan’s group is scattered across Texas as they try to survive the nuclear fallout brought about by Teddy (John Glover) and his followers. Meanwhile, Morgan (James) and Victor (Domingo) clash over their philosophies.

The seventh season of Fear the Walking Dead averages a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 914,000 viewers. Compared to season six, that’s down by 35% in the demo and down by 23% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Despite the declines, Fear the Walking Dead remains one of AMC’s highest-rated shows.

The first half of the seventh season finished airing tonight and it’s been revealed that Kim Dickens is returning as a series regular. Dickens played Madison Clark in the first four seasons of the series. She will appear at some point in season seven and will be back as a regular in season eight.

Season seven resumes on April 17th. Here’s a teaser:

