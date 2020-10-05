Network: AMC

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: October 4, 2020 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Annet Mahendru, Nicolas Cantu, Hal Cumpston, Nico Tortorella, and Julia Ormond.

TV show description:

A horror drama set in the universe of The Walking Dead TV series, The Walking Dead: World Beyond follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world.

The story begins following two sisters and two friends as leave a place of safety and comfort to brave known and unknown dangers and begin an important cross-country quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, it’s a tale of growing up and transformation. The story unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves, and each other. Some will become heroes while others will become villains. In the end, all of them will be changed forever. Grown-up and cemented in their identities, both good and bad.

Iris (Royale) is a well-liked, above-average high school student and leader. She’s spent the decade since the world ended living in relative safety with her adopted sister behind the walls of a thriving community inside a larger, surviving city. Iris is proud to be following in her scientist father’s footsteps to one day, far in the future, help bring back the world to what it was.

Iris’ rebellious and fun-loving sister is Hope (Mansour). Convinced that the world is doomed, Hope lives for today, shunning responsibilities in favor of partying and having a good time. But underneath her carefree “live for today” attitude, Hope is haunted by a dark secret, something she’s kept hidden from her sister and the others around her.

Silas (Cumpston) is a soft-spoken and hulking 17-year-old who works in the community, essentially as a janitor. A year ago, he transferred there from the nearby surviving city, and rumors of his violent past soon followed. Some started calling him a monster, others shunned him completely. When Silas learns about Iris and Hope’s cross-country expedition, he jumps at the chance to join them, eager to prove he’s not the person everyone thinks he is.

A 15-year-old, Elton (Cantu) is analytical and intellectually curious — concurrently an utter innocent and a wise old soul. An orphan of the apocalypse, Elton is Zen-like and completely at peace with the statistical probability that humankind is only a few years from extinction. Wanting to spend the time he has left continuing the work of his scientist parents, he gladly joins the others on their quest.

Felix (Tortorella) is a smart, loyal, and by-the-book 30-year-old who takes his job as a community security officer seriously. Years earlier, before the fall of everything, the girls’ father took him in and rescued him from a life on the streets. Now, Felix is more than eager to repay the debt he feels he owes him by serving as Hope and Iris’ guardian in his absence.

A close friend to Felix and a mentor to Hope, Huck (Mahendru) is a friendly but tough-as-nails community security officer with a warrior’s spirit and a dry sense of humor. Despite experiencing some horrible things out in the world — as evidenced by the large scar across her cheek — Huck has managed to keep her faith in people, and it’s paid off.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth (Ormond) is the charismatic leader of a large, sophisticated, and formidable force.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

