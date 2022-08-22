Kevin Can F**k Himself: Season Two Viewer Votes

Allison is going all out in the second season of the Kevin Can F**k Himself TV show on AMC. As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Kevin Can F**k Himself is cancelled or renewed for season three (in this case, we know season two is the end). Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the second season episodes of Kevin Can F**k Himself here.

An AMC dark comedy series, the Kevin Can F**K Himself TV show stars Annie Murphy, Eric Petersen, Mary Hollis Inboden, Alex Bonifer, Brian Howe, and Raymond Lee, with Meghan Leathers, Jamie Denbo, Candice Coke, Sean Clements, and Robin Lord Taylor in recurring roles. Season two guest stars include Peri Gilpin, Rachel Dratch, and Erinn Hayes. Set in Worcester, Massachusetts, the story probes the secret life of a type of woman we all grew up believing we knew: the prototypical sitcom wife. Allison McRoberts (Murphy) is married to self-centered and “lovable” cable guy Kevin (Petersen), but after a dark discovery, Allison teams up with neighbor Patty O’Connor (Inboden) to take drastic measures to escape her confines and take control of her life. She’s going to kill Kevin. In season two, after Neil (Bonifer) learned of the murderous plan, Allison and Patty scramble to deal with Neil, pushing Allison to find a better way out. Altering the original escape plan, Patty once again agrees to help Allison, but this time, on her own terms.





