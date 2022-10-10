Menu

Sunday TV Ratings: NCIS: Los Angeles, Celebrity Jeopardy!, Family Law, The Great North, NFL Football

Published:

NCIS: Los Angeles TV Show on CBS: canceled or renewed?

Photo: Michael Yarish/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Sunday, October 9, 2022 ratings — New episodes: 60 Minutes, The Equalizer, East New York, NCIS: Los Angeles, America’s Funniest Home Videos, Celebrity Jeopardy!, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, The Rookie, Family Law, Coroner, The Simpsons, The Great North, Bob’s Burgers, and Family GuySports: NFL Football: Bengals at Ravens, Football Night in America, The OT,  and NFL Overrun.  Reruns: (none).

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?



