White Collar: Season Seven? Matt Bomer Says “There’s Legitimate Talk” About Reviving USA Network Series

White Collar may find its way back to the small screen. Matt Bomer has once again teased the possibility of reviving the popular USA Network series.

Starring Bomer, Tim DeKay, Willie Garson, Tiffani Thiessen, Sharif Atkins, Natalie Morales, James Rebhorn, and Alexandra Daddario, the series aired for six seasons between 2009 and 2019. White Collar followed former conman Neal Caffrey as he worked alongside the FBI solving crimes.

Bomer said the following about reviving the series, per Deadline:

“There has been talk. It’s actually very legitimate talk, it’s in conversation. … a lot of things need to fall into place, but there is a plan in effect, at least, so we’ll see what happens.”

Bomer and creator Jeff Eastin first brought up reviving White Collar in 2020.

There is one concern if the series is revived. Willie Garson, who played Caffrey’s sidekick in the USA series, passed away in 2021. Bomer addressed moving forward with a revival without him. He said, “Obviously, that’s the first thing that came to my mind, but I felt that what Jeff Eastin presented to Tim and I honors what he contributed to the show and honors him as a person. There’s no way I would ever be involved with it again if it didn’t do so. So I think it’s a way for him to, in some ways, still be a part of the show.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of White Collar? Do you want to see the series revived?