Cross: Season Two; Prime Video Reportedly Renews Thriller Series Ahead of Series Premiere

Cross doesn’t have a premiere date for its first season yet, but the thriller has been renewed for a second season by Prime Video, according to Variety. The thriller, based on the novel series by James Patterson, has been in development since 2020.

Starring Aldis Hodge, Isaiah Mustafa, Ryan Eggold, Karen LeBlanc, Melody Hurd, Juanita Jennings, Caleb Elijah, Jennifer Wigmore, and Samantha Walkes, the series follows Alex Cross, a detective and forensic psychologist, who is “brilliant, flawed, and full of contradictions. A doting father and family man, Cross is single-minded to the point of obsession when he hunts killers. He is desperate for love, but his wife’s murder has left him too damaged to receive it.”

The following was said about the show’s renewal:

“The show, which stars Aldis Hodge as Cross, has yet to debut its first season or even set a premiere date. But according to sources, Amazon was impressed enough with what they have seen from the first season to greenlight the second and begin casting. Jeanine Mason (“Roswell, New Mexico,” “Upload”) has reportedly already been cast in Season 2.”

The premiere date for Cross will be announced later.

