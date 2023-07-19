Wilderness: Prime Video Reveals First Photos for New Revenge Thriller Series

Wilderness is headed to Prime Video this fall, and the streaming service has released the first photos for the revenge thriller series based on the novel by B.E. Jones. The series was ordered in June 2022.

Starring Jenna Coleman, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Ashley Benson, and Eric Balfour, the series follows a British couple on the trip of a lifetime, but there is a plan in the works. The wife, Liv, has plans to get revenge on her cheating husband, but those plans are ruined soon after they are made.

Prime Video revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Written and created by BAFTA Breakthrough Brit Marnie Dickens, based on B.E. Jones’ novel of the same name, Wilderness is a twisted love story, where a dream holiday and a supposedly “happily-ever-after” quickly turn into a living nightmare. Prime Video releases first-look imagery for new Original series Wilderness, featuring Jenna Coleman and Oliver Jackson-Cohen as Liv and Will, a happy British couple who seem to have it all. A rock-solid marriage. A glamorous new life in New York. A golden future stretching ahead of them. Until Liv learns about the affair. Heartbreak is swiftly followed by another emotion: fury. Enter the American road trip Liv’s fantasized about since she was little, from Monument Valley to the Grand Canyon, on through Yosemite, ending up with a hedonistic weekend in Las Vegas to blow off the dust and sweat. For Will, it’s a chance to make amends, for Liv, it’s a very different prospect – a landscape where accidents happen all the time. The perfect place to get revenge. While exploring the American wilderness, the couple bump into Will’s colleague Cara (Ashley Benson), a young woman with a glittering career and an adoring boyfriend, Garth (Eric Balfour). Liv’s best-laid plans are wrecked and, as the foursome go hiking together, Cara and Garth soon find themselves enmeshed in Will and Liv’s lives in a way that will change the course of all their future’s forever. Wilderness is a psychological thriller driven by a female team, created by Marnie Dickens, based on B.E. Jones’ novel, directed by So Yong Kim, and executive produced by Elizabeth Kilgarriff. The new series launches on Prime Video globally this fall. On the themes of the series, writer, creator, and executive producer Marnie Dickens said: “Who doesn’t know someone who’s been cheated on? That gut punch on discovery, the trail of paranoia and suspicion it leaves behind, the difficulty of trusting again. It’s enough to tip anyone over the edge. And that’s where we meet our heroine, Liv, as she’s lied to over and over by the man she loves. Of course she wants revenge, and I, for one, hope she gets it.”

The premiere date for this new series will be announced later. Check out more photos from the series below.

