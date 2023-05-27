Citadel: Diana: Prime Video Announces Spin-Off of Spy Thriller Series

Citadel fans already know there is a second season of the spy series headed to Prime Video, but now there is a spin-off headed to the streaming service in 2024. A teaser for the spin-off was shown during a post-credits scene of the Citadel season one finale.

Citadel stars Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra, and Stanley Tucci, and it follows the trio as they try to keep their organization’s secrets safe from their rivals after eight years of living new lives following the destruction of the organization.

Starring Matilda De Angelis, Lorenzo Cervasio, Maurizio Lombardi, Julia Piaton, Thekla Reuten, Daniele Paoloni, Bernhard Schütz, and Filippo Nigro, the spin-off was filmed earlier this year in Italy, and it will take fans back into the Citadel spyverse following the shocking events of the Citadel finale.

Prime Video revealed more about Citadel: Diana in a press release.

“Today, Prime Video announced the title of the next chapter of the Citadel Spyverse, Citadel: Diana, and revealed a first look at Matilda De Angelis (The Undoing) as the central character in the forthcoming series. The Season One finale of Citadel, starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, drops today on Prime Video. The first series in the Spyverse global franchise wraps its first season with huge twists and nail-biting reveals, as the agents of Citadel discover the identity of the mole who brought down the agency at the hands of rival syndicate Manticore. Betrayals will be uncovered and questions will be answered, as the consequences of the finale create ripple effects that will be felt throughout the Spyverse. Following the finale episode, a post-credits teaser of Citadel: Diana reveals an exciting look at what’s to come as the Citadel Spyverse expands with the next chapter. Citadel: Diana was locally created, produced, and filmed in Italy, with production wrapping earlier this year. The series comes from Cattleya (ZeroZeroZero) – part of ITV Studios – and showrunner and executive producer Gina Gardini, with Riccardo Tozzi, Marco Chimenz, and Giovanni Stabilini also serving as executive producers and Emanuele Savoini as co-executive producer. AGBO’s Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Ostot, Scott Nemes, and David Weil (Hunters) executive produce on Citadel: Diana and all series within the global Citadel universe. Midnight Radio executive produces Citadel: Diana and all series within the global Citadel universe. Citadel: Diana is directed by Arnaldo Catinari and developed by Alessandro Fabbri, who is also the head writer, and wrote the series with Ilaria Bernardini, Laura Colella, Gianluca Bernardini, and Giordana Mari. As previously announced, other cast members alongside Matilda De Angelis include Lorenzo Cervasio, Maurizio Lombardi, Julia Piaton, Thekla Reuten, Daniele Paoloni, Bernhard Schütz, and Filippo Nigro. All episodes of the first season of the landmark series Citadel are now streaming. Ready, set, binge! Citadel: Diana will be available exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories worldwide in 2024.” The premiere date for Citadel: Diana will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out this new spy drama on Prime Video?