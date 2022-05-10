Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Season Four to End Prime Video Series, Spin-Off Possible

Jack Ryan’s missions are coming to an end. Deadline reports that Prime Video has decided that season four of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan TV series will be the end of the show. However, a spin-off series could take its place.

A political action-thriller series, the Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan TV series stars John Krasinski, Wendell Pierce, Michael Kelly, Betty Gabriel, James Cosmo, Peter Guinness, Nina Hoss, and Alexei Mavelov. In the upcoming third season, Jack Ryan (Krasinski) is on the run and in a race against time. He’s wrongly implicated in a larger conspiracy and suddenly finds himself a fugitive out in the cold. Now, wanted by both the CIA and an international rogue faction that he has uncovered, Jack is forced underground, crisscrossing Europe, trying to stay alive and prevent a massive global conflict.

The second season of eight episodes was released at the end of October 2019. The third season of Jack Ryan is expected to debut later this year. The show was renewed for a fourth season in October 2021 and filming is currently underway. Krasinski reportedly committed to four seasons of the series when he signed on for the project. The final episodes are expected to be released at some point in 2023.

A possible spin-off would star Michael Peña as “Domingo ‘Ding’ Chavez”, another character from Clancy’s Jack Ryan world. Peña’s character will be introduced in the third season finale and then Peña will become a regular in the fourth year of Jack Ryan.

