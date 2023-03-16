Citadel: Season Two; Prime Video Sets Early Renewal for Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden Drama

Citadel will arrive on Prime Video next month, but viewers already know the series will be sticking around. Prime Video has given the spy drama an early season two renewal.

Starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the series follows the pair as they try to take down an organization that took down the agency they used to work for eight years ago.

This early renewal comes only days after a clip for the new series was shown at South by Southwest. The series has had some problems during production though. THR reported the following:

“The budget for Citadel has ballooned to north of $200 million following rounds of reshoots after half of the show’s creative team departed amid creative differences. The series currently on track to become the second-most-expensive show ever made, trailing only The Rings of Power. Among the changes, Citadel parted ways with showrunner Josh Appelbaum and director Brian Kirk and the Russos hired David Weil, the creator of Amazon’s recently concluded drama Hunters, to take over the show, provide a more grounded take and oversee $75 million in reshoots to a budget that was already earmarked at $160 million. Sources say Weil will remain as showrunner for season two, with the Russos expected to direct multiple episodes.”

The six-episode first season arrives on April 28th.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out Citadel on Prime Video next month?