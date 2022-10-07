Outer Range: Season Two; Prime Video Drama Series Renewed with New Showrunner

Outer Range is returning for a second season. Prime Video announced the renewal of the series on Twitter. However, the series will have a new showrunner when it returns for season two, per Deadline. Starring Josh Brolin, the series follows a Wyoming rancher as he fights to save his ranch and his family.

Imogen Poots, Lili Taylor, Tamara Podemski, Lewis Pullman, Tom Pelphrey, Noah Reid, Shaun Sipos, Isabel Arraiza, Olive Abercrombie, and Will Patton star in the Western series.

For season two, Charles Murray (Sons of Anarchy, Luke Cage) will run things. Brian Watkins was the showrunner for season one.

A premiere date and additional details will be announced later. Check out the announcement from Prime Video below.

At least one mystery is revealed. It’s official: #OuterRange is coming back for Season 2. pic.twitter.com/6QxrgstJfM — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) October 6, 2022

