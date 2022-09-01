The Summer I Turned Pretty: Season Two; Kyra Sedgwick and Elsie Fisher Join Prime Video Drama Series

The Summer I Turned Pretty is getting ready for its second season, and two new faces are being added to the cast. Kyra Sedgwick (The Closer) and Elsie Fisher (Castle Rock) are joining Lola Tung, Jackie Chung, Rachel Blanchard, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Sean Kaufman, Alfredo Narciso, and Minnie Mills on the coming-of-age drama series.

Based on the novel by Jenny Han, The Summer I Turned Pretty tells the story of a young woman named Betty (Tung) who finds herself caught in a love triangle with two brothers. The end of the first season one saw her choose one of the brothers.

Prime Video revealed more about the series in a press release.

Kyra Sedgwick and Elsie Fisher are joining Season Two of the Prime Video hit series The Summer I Turned Pretty, co-produced by wiip, in recurring roles. Season One of the Jenny Han series became the No. 1 show on Prime Video during its premiere weekend, with Season Two currently in production. Season Two of The Summer I Turned Pretty is led by showrunners Han and Sarah Kucserka. Han, Kucserka, Karen Rosenfelt, and Gabrielle Stanton serve as executive producers, along with Hope Hartman, Mads Hansen, and Paul Lee for wiip. The Summer I Turned Pretty is a multigenerational drama that hinges on a love triangle between one girl and two brothers, the ever-evolving relationship between mothers and their children, and the enduring power of strong female friendships. It is a coming-of-age story about first love, first heartbreak, and the magic of that one perfect summer.”

A premiere date for season two will be announced at a future time.

