Harley Quinn: Season Four Renewal for HBO Max Adult Animated Series

Get ready for more of Harley Quinn! HBO Max has renewed the adult animated series for a fourth season. Starring Kaley Cuoco, Lake Bell, Ron Funches, JB Smoove, Alan Tudyk, Matt Oberg, Christopher Meloni, Andy Daly, Diedrich Bader, James Adomian, Sanaa Lathan, Briana Cuoco, and Harvey Guillen, the series follows Quinn and the lives of other villains and superheroes in Gotham City.

HBO Max revealed more about the renewal of the series in a press release.

“The critically-acclaimed Max Original adult-animated series HARLEY QUINN has been renewed for a fourth season, ahead of the season three finale on September 15.

Sarah Peters (“Workaholics,” “Master of None,” “Nathan For You”), who has written on the series since season one and currently serves as consulting producer, will be elevated to executive producer and serve as showrunner for season four.

Season 3 logline: In season three of the biting and uproarious adult animated comedy series, Harley Quinn (Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) wrap up their “Eat. Bang! Kill. Tour” and return to Gotham as the new power couple of DC villainy. Along with their ragtag crew – King Shark (Ron Funches), Clayface (Alan Tudyk), Frank the Plant (JB Smoove) – “Harlivy” strives to become the best version of themselves while also working towards Ivy’s long desired plan of transforming Gotham into an Eden paradise.”

Season 3 cast: Kaley Cuoco (Harley Quinn), Lake Bell (Poison Ivy), Ron Funches (King Shark), JB Smoove (Frank the Plant), Alan Tudyk (Clayface/The Joker), Matt Oberg (Kite Man), Christopher Meloni (Commissioner Gordon), Andy Daly (Two-Face), Diedrich Bader (Batman/Bruce Wayne), James Adomian (Bane), Sanaa Lathan (Selina Kyle), Briana Cuoco (Batgirl/Barbara Gordon), Harvey Guillen (Nightwing).

With a 100% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, A.V. Club notes that the third season “continues to fire on all cylinders,” IGN hailed it as “insane, blood-soaked, and hilarious” and SlashFilm called it “a breath of fresh air.”

Billy Wee, Senior Vice President of Comedy & Animation, HBO Max quote: “Patrick Schumacker, Justin Halpern and their incredible team of artists and writers have created something so explosively funny and original and we are thrilled to continue this journey with them and the show’s legion of fans. It has been amazing to watch the show grow and evolve this season and we could not ask for a more talented and dedicated team of collaborators.”

Peter Girardi, Executive Vice President, Alternative Programming, Warner Bros. Animation quote: “Three seasons down and I can’t even begin to think about the new levels of chaos and trouble that Harley, Ivy and the gang can get into with a fourth season. But I’m grateful to our partners at HBO Max for continuing this insane ride with us so we can all find out.”

Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker, Executive Producers quote: “We are ecstatic that HBO Max wants the story of Harley and Ivy to continue. And we are equally thrilled that this next season will be in great hands with Sarah Peters as our showrunner and Ceci Aranovich overseeing animation production, as they have both greatly influenced the show with their brilliance since the beginning.”