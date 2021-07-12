Network: The CW

Episodes: Ongoing (half-hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: July 11, 2021 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Mike Minogue, Karen O’Leary, Maaka Pohatu, Thomas Sainsbury, and Lynda Topp.

TV show description:

A comedy-horror mockumentary series, the Wellington Paranormal TV show was created by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi. The program is a spin-off of the 2014 What We Do in the Shadows film and the TV series of the same name that followed.

The story follows the adventures of Officer Kyle Minogue (Minogue) and Officer O’Leary (O’Leary). The pair are hard-working members of the Wellington constabulary’s paranormal unit who, under the supervision of Sergeant Ruawai Maaka (Pohatu), investigate supernatural occurrences that arise in the capital of New Zealand on a surprisingly regular basis.

Recurring characters include Constable Parker (Sainsbury) and Mrs. O’Leary (Topp).

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

