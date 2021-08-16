Wellington Paranormal: Season Two Ratings

The first season of Wellington Paranormal drew very low ratings for The CW network. However, the show is produced by a New Zealand channel so it likely doesn’t cost The CW much to license. The series has already been renewed for a fourth season in that country but there’s no guarantee that The CW will want to air future seasons. Will Wellington Paranormal be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

A comedy-horror mockumentary series, the Wellington Paranormal TV show was created by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi. The program is a spin-off of the 2014 What We Do in the Shadows film and the TV series that followed. The show stars Mike Minogue, Karen O’Leary, and Maaka Pohatu. The story follows the adventures of Officer Kyle Minogue (Minogue) and Officer O’Leary (O’Leary). The pair are hard-working members of the Wellington constabulary’s paranormal unit who, under the supervision of Sergeant Ruawai Maaka (Pohatu), investigate supernatural occurrences that arise in the capital of New Zealand on a surprisingly regular basis.

For comparisons: Season one of Wellington Paranormal on The CW averaged a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 212,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings.

