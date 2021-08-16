Wellington Paranormal: Season Two Viewer Votes

Are Minogue and O’Leary in over their heads in the second season of the Wellington Paranormal TV show on The CW? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Wellington Paranormal is cancelled or renewed for season three (it’s already been renewed in New Zealand). Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the second season episodes of Wellington Paranormal here.

A comedy-horror mockumentary series on The CW the Wellington Paranormal TV show was created by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi. The program is a spin-off of the 2014 What We Do in the Shadows film and the TV series that followed. The show stars Mike Minogue, Karen O’Leary, and Maaka Pohatu. The story follows the adventures of Officer Kyle Minogue (Minogue) and Officer O’Leary (O’Leary). The pair are hard-working members of the Wellington constabulary’s paranormal unit who, under the supervision of Sergeant Ruawai Maaka (Pohatu), investigate supernatural occurrences that arise in the capital of New Zealand on a surprisingly regular basis.





What do you think? Which season two episodes of the Wellington Paranormal TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that The CW should pick up the third season of Wellington Paranormal? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.