Wellington Paranormal: Season Five? Has The CW Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Airing on The CW television network, the Wellington Paranormal TV show was created by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi. The program is a spin-off of the 2014 What We Do in the Shadows film and the TV series that followed. The show stars Mike Minogue, Karen O’Leary, and Maaka Pohatu. The story follows the adventures of Officer Kyle Minogue (Minogue) and Officer O’Leary (O’Leary). The pair are hard-working members of the Wellington constabulary’s paranormal unit who, under the supervision of Sergeant Ruawai Maaka (Pohatu), investigate supernatural occurrences that arise in the capital of New Zealand on a surprisingly regular basis.



The fourth season of Wellington Paranormal averages a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 214,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season three, that’s down by 33% in the demo and down by 9% in viewership. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Wellington Paranormal stacks up against other CW TV shows.



Wellington Paranormal is ending, so there won’t be a fifth season. Could it be revived someday? Stay tuned for further updates.

We don’t have to wonder if Wellington Paranormal will be cancelled or renewed for season five. It’s already been announced that this New Zealand comedy ends with season four. Could this show be revived someday? Subscribe for free alerts on Wellington Paranormal cancellation or renewal news.



