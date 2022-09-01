Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

Rick and Morty: Adult Swim Creators Discuss Animated Series’ Future

by Regina Avalos,

Rick and Morty TV show on Adult Swim: (canceled or renewed?)

Rick and Morty could be sticking around for a long time. Ahead of this Sunday’s sixth season premiere, the creators of the Adult Swim animated series, Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland, recently spoke about the future of the sci-fi comedy.

Roiland said the following about the future of the series, per The Wrap:

“I think the show could run forever. The show could run as long as we want it to.”

Harmon added his own thoughts on the future of the Adult Swim series:

“As far as the longevity of the show, to me, it just feels infinite. That’s kind of the easy part. And I think that might be the cause of some frustration on the fans’ part, because my original commitment to just, I think a good TV show is one that lasts 1000 episodes. You don’t design a paper airplane to land at a certain spot a certain distance for you. A good paper airplane is the one that stays in the air forever, and that’s impossible but you fold it in a way that that’s the goal.

That’s the nice thing about Rick and Morty is I feel like from Episode 1 forward, there’s always been a commitment in the DNA of the show to not engage in so much soap opera-ness that there’s an inevitable conclusion coming – you know, Mulder is gonna find his sister and he won’t have a reason to do X-Files anymore (laughs). We don’t really have that. We’ve certainly got elements that can only happen once as far as revelations about Rick and stuff like that, but I do believe that the adventures can go on for theoretically 1000 episodes.”

The pair also plan to have a new season every year from now on. They see the series going to at least season 20 if the cable channel wants it to.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Rick and Morty? How long do you think the show should last?

Check out our status sheets to track new TV series pickups, renewals, and cancellations. You can find lists of cancelled shows here.



Canceled and renewed TV show
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x