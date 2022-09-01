Rick and Morty: Adult Swim Creators Discuss Animated Series’ Future

Rick and Morty could be sticking around for a long time. Ahead of this Sunday’s sixth season premiere, the creators of the Adult Swim animated series, Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland, recently spoke about the future of the sci-fi comedy.

Roiland said the following about the future of the series, per The Wrap:

“I think the show could run forever. The show could run as long as we want it to.”

Harmon added his own thoughts on the future of the Adult Swim series:

“As far as the longevity of the show, to me, it just feels infinite. That’s kind of the easy part. And I think that might be the cause of some frustration on the fans’ part, because my original commitment to just, I think a good TV show is one that lasts 1000 episodes. You don’t design a paper airplane to land at a certain spot a certain distance for you. A good paper airplane is the one that stays in the air forever, and that’s impossible but you fold it in a way that that’s the goal. That’s the nice thing about Rick and Morty is I feel like from Episode 1 forward, there’s always been a commitment in the DNA of the show to not engage in so much soap opera-ness that there’s an inevitable conclusion coming – you know, Mulder is gonna find his sister and he won’t have a reason to do X-Files anymore (laughs). We don’t really have that. We’ve certainly got elements that can only happen once as far as revelations about Rick and stuff like that, but I do believe that the adventures can go on for theoretically 1000 episodes.”

The pair also plan to have a new season every year from now on. They see the series going to at least season 20 if the cable channel wants it to.

