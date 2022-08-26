Menu

The Boys: Season Four; Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead) and More Join Prime Video Series

by Regina Avalos,

The Walking Dead TV show on AMC: canceled or renewed?

The Boys is adding to its cast for season four. Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Supernatural, The Walking Dead) is joining the series. Susan Heyward and Valorie Curry have also been added to the cast.

Starring Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Jensen Ackles, the series takes place in a world where superheroes are more popular than celebrities and some abuse their powers.

Per Deadline, Eric Kripke said the following about Morgan joining the Prime Video series:

“Jeffrey Dean Morgan is a superfan of the show, so he and I are talking. We’re trying to figure out something for season four. Nothing finalized yet, but he and I are chatting and e-mailing and seeing it we can make it work with his busy schedule. So, stay tuned on that.”

No details about his character on The Boys were revealed, but he will be a recurring guest star.

Check out the announcement about the addition of Heyward and Curry below.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of The Boys?



