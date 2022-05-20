Chloe: Prime Video Announces Premiere of Psychological Thriller Series

Chloe is arriving on June 24th. Prime Video announced the date of the psychological thriller’s arrival with the release of a poster.

Starring Erin Doherty, Billy Howle, Pippa Bennett-Warner, Jack Farthing, Brandon Micheal Hall, and Poppy Gilbert, the series follows a woman (Doherty) who is stalking her childhood friend.

Prime Video revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Today, Prime Video revealed the premiere date for the much-anticipated psychological thriller Chloe, created by Alice Seabright (writer/director, Sex Education) and starring Erin Doherty (The Crown). The six-episode series will launch June 24 on Prime Video in the U.S. and more than 240 countries and territories worldwide, after premiering to critical acclaim in the UK on BBC One and BBC iPlayer this past winter. Chloe follows Becky Green (Doherty), who is obsessed with stalking her childhood friend Chloe Fairbourne’s (Poppy Gilbert) perfectly curated social media presence. Chloe’s charmed life, adoring husband, and circle of high-achieving friends are always just a click away, and Becky can’t resist peering into a world that contrasts so starkly with her own, as she cares for her mother, who has early onset dementia. When Chloe suddenly dies, Becky assumes a new identity and infiltrates the enviable lives of Chloe’s closest friends to find out what happened to her. Through her alter-ego Sasha, Becky becomes a powerful, transgressive heroine; a popular, well-connected “someone” with a life-and loves-that are far more exciting and addictive than the “no-one” she is as Becky. However, the pretense soon obscures and conflates reality, and she discovers Chloe’s real life had not been nearly as perfect as it was portrayed online. As Becky gets deeper into her con, and Chloe’s inner circle, she risks losing herself completely in the game she is playing. In addition to Doherty and Gilbert, the series features Billy Howle (The Serpent) as Elliot, Pippa Bennett-Warner (Gangs of London) as Livia, Jack Farthing (Poldark) as Richard, and Brandon Micheal Hall (Search Party) as Josh.”

Check out the poster Chloe below.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out Chloe on Prime Video?