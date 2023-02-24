The Rig: Season Two of UK Supernatural Thriller Series Confirmed by Prime Video

The Rig is returning for a second season on Prime Video. The streaming service has confirmed that the UK supernatural thriller has been renewed. Production of new episodes will begin later this year in Edinburgh.

Starring Iain Glen, Martin Compston, Emily Hampshire, Rochenda Sandall, Owen Teale, Mark Addy, Molly Vevers, Abraham Popoola, and Stuart McQuarrie, The Rig series revolves around the crew of a Scottish oil rig in the North Sea. A mysterious fog cuts them off from the rest of the world, and spores in the fog bring on unexpected changes to members of the crew. An onboard scientist believes that an ancient parasite has been stirred up from the ocean floor.

Prime Video revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

Prime Video will return to Scotland for a second installment of supernatural series The Rig. The global hit show is the second UK Original drama to be renewed in recent months, following the success of The Devil’s Hour. Helicopters have taken the surviving crew of the Kinloch Bravo to a bold new location, where new dangers await them. The crew will have to deal with the emotional and physical fallout of the epic Series One finale and contend with swirling conspiracies, conflicts, and new threats from the dark depths of the world’s oceans it has unleashed. Series Two of The Rig will continue exploring global themes about the past, present, and future of the planet, all while delivering epic thrills and gripping action for its compelling cast of characters. Many of the cast will return for Series Two, including Iain Glen (Game of Thrones), Martin Compston (Line of Duty), Emily Hampshire (Schitt’s Creek), Rochenda Sandall (Criminal: UK), Owen Teale (Game of Thrones), Mark Addy (Game of Thrones) Molly Vevers (The Spanish Princess), Abraham Popoola (Cruella), and Stuart McQuarrie (Des), alongside new faces who will join the team. “The Rig’s popularity around the world is a testament to the fantastic ensemble cast and the vision of the creators – the crew behind the crew,” said Dan Grabiner, head of Originals UK & Northern Europe, Prime Video. “We can’t wait to welcome back Iain, Martin, and Emily, and see what writer and creator David Macpherson has in store for the Kinloch Bravo team next.” “We were thrilled by the audience response to Series One, and can’t wait to dive back in, continuing the journey of our characters with our hugely talented cast and creative team,” said Derek Wax, managing director of Wild Mercury. “It was always my aim to build a story that starts in Scotland but speaks to a global audience about global themes,” said David Macpherson, writer and creator. “In Series Two, I’m looking forward to expanding the world of our show through the eyes of our excellent cast, as we deliver more shocks and thrills and delve deeper into both our characters’ and our show’s expanding original mythology.” Production returns to FirstStage Studios in Edinburgh with filming due to start later this year. The new series will launch exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories. The executive producers are Derek Wax for Wild Mercury (a Banijay UK company), David Macpherson, and John Strickland. The producer is Suzanne Reid, and the co-producer is Matt Brown. The Second Series of The Rig represents the growing UK Original slate on Prime Video, along with new UK-produced series and movies launching across 2023. These include 007’s Road to a Million, an unscripted adventure series inspired by James Bond; the highly anticipated Second Series of Clarkson’s Farm, which shows another year in the life of Diddly Squat farm as Britain’s best-known (but least qualified) farmer Jeremy Clarkson returns with his rag-tag band of agricultural associates; How to Date Billy Walsh, a British high school romantic comedy film; Gassed Up, London based action thriller film; stranger-than-fiction docuseries The Greatest Show Never Made and Fake Sheikh; psychological thriller and twisted love story Wilderness; and Fifteen Love, a drama series set in the world of elite tennis.”

A premiere date for The Rig season two will be announced later.

