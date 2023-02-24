Hacks: Season Three; HBO Max Series Production Delayed Due to Jean Smart Heart Procedure

Production on season three of the Hacks TV series has been paused so that star Jean Smart (above, right) can recover from a heart procedure. The actress revealed that she’d had the procedure on her Instagram account.

Production on the third season episodes had begun just after Thanksgiving, with a break taken for the holidays. Filming resumed in January and is expected to begin again around March 13th.

Smart wrote the following about the procedure:

“February is American Heart Month – a time when the nation spotlights heart health, so it feels important to share with all of you that I am recovering from a recent successful heart procedure. I am fortunate to have excellent care and support from family and friends while I continue to recuperate. Please listen to your body and talk to your doctor – I’m very glad I did! ❤️ Jean”

“We are so happy that our beloved Jean Smart’s heart procedure was successful and she’s on the mend. HBO Max and UTV send their well wishes,” the streamer and studio said in a joint statement.

Also starring Hannah Einbinder, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Jane Adams, Christopher McDonald, Kaitlin Olson, Paul W. Downs, Poppy Liu, Rose Abdoo, Mark Indelicato, Meg Stalter, Angela E. Gibbs, Luenell, Johnny Sibilly, Joe Mande, Ally Maki, and Lorenza Izzo, the HBO Max comedy revolves around the relationship of a legendary Las Vegas comedian (Smart) whose career is on the decline and a struggling young comedy writer (Einbinder).

A premiere date for Hacks season three will be announced later.

