Vulture Watch

Could each of these ladies experience a comeback? Has the Hacks TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on HBO Max? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Hacks, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Streaming on the HBO Max subscription service, the Hacks TV show stars Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, and Carl Clemons-Hopkins with Kaitlin Olson, Christopher McDonald, Paul W. Downs, Mark Indelicato, Poppy Liu, Johnny Sibilly, Meg Stalter, and Rose Abdoo in recurring guest star roles. Created by Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello, and Jen Statsky, the comedy series explores a dark mentorship that forms between legendary Las Vegas comedian Deborah Vance (Smart) and Ava Daniels (Einbinder), a down-on-her-luck comedy writer. Deborah is in danger of losing her residency while entitled Ava is desperate for a job. Their mutual manager, Jimmy (Downs), sets them up on a meeting — much to their mutual chagrin.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

Hacks has been renewed for a second season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether HBO Max will cancel or renew Hacks for season two. Since HBO Max isn’t ad-supported, it can take a chance on series it believes in and stories that need telling, but sooner or later it comes down to production costs, versus viewership numbers. That being said, there’s been a lot of buzz about this series so I think it will be renewed. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Hacks cancellation or renewal news.

6/8/2021 update: HBO Max has renewed the Hacks TV show for a second season.



Hacks Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

Explore our TV show status pages.

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Are you glad that the Hacks TV show has been renewed for a second season? How would you feel if HBO Max had cancelled this TV series, instead?