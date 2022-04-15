Hacks: Season Two of Jean Smart Comedy Gets Premiere Date on HBO Max (Watch)

Hacks has a premiere date for its second season. HBO Max has revealed that the comedy starring Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder will return in May with the release of a trailer. Also starring Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Kaitlin Olson, Christopher McDonald, Paul W. Downs, Mark Indelicato, Poppy Liu, Johnny Sibilly, Meg Stalter, and Rose Abdoo, the series follows the relationship between an aging comedienne (Smart) and a comedy writer (Einbinder).

HBO Max revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

“HBO Max and Universal Television today announced the Emmy(R)-winning and critically-acclaimed Max Original comedy series HACKS will debut its second season THURSDAY, MAY 12 with two episodes. The eight-episode season continues with two new episodes a week, concluding June 2. · Logline: The dark mentorship between legendary Las Vegas comedian Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) and her young, entitled writer Ava (Hannah Einbinder) continues to evolve as the two travel across the country workshopping Deborah’s new stand-up act.”

Check out the trailer for Hacks season two below.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of Hacks on HBO Max?