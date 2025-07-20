Vanderpump Villa: Season Three Renewal Announced for Hulu Reality Series

Vanderpump Villa is returning for a third season. Hulu has renewed the reality series, which returned for its second season in April. The season was set at a 12th-century castle in Italy.

According to Deadline, the location for Season 3 has not been announced, and casting is currently underway. The series will follow Lisa Vanderpump and her staff as they create amazing experiences for the guests who visit the special location chosen for the season.

the renewal announcement for season three of Vanderpump Villa

