The Bear: Season Three Premiere Date and Teaser Released for FX Hulu Series

The Bear’s premiere date for season three is set! All ten episodes will be available for binging in June. The series has already been renewed for a fourth season, which will air in 2025.

Starring Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Lionel Boyce, Abby Elliott, Liza Colón-Zayas, Edwin Gibson, and Matty Matheson, the FX series will continue to follow a NYC chef who has returned home to run his family’s sandwich shop.

FX revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

“FX’s The Bear, the critically acclaimed, Emmy(R) Award-winning hit comedy series, will premiere its third season on Thursday, June 27 exclusively on Hulu with all 10 episodes available at premiere. Season 3 will also premiere on June 27 exclusively on Disney+ in the UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Gibraltar, the Balkans, Singapore, Hong Kong and the Philippines, and be available on Disney+ in all other territories at a later date. Season three of FX’s The Bear follows Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri) and Richard “Richie” Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they do what it takes to elevate The Bear, their beef stand turned fine dining establishment, to the highest level, all while doing their best just to stay in business. It’s a losing battle every single day in the restaurant business. Carmy pushes himself harder than ever, and demands excellence from his crew, who do their best to match his intensity. Their quest for culinary excellence will propel the crew to new levels and stress the bonds that hold the restaurant together. As the team grows in size, each member will strive to reach a greater level of service within their role. In the restaurant industry, you’re never on solid ground, and with that ever-changing landscape comes new challenges and opportunities. Our chefs have learned that every second counts, but this season we’ll find out if they have what it takes to make it to tomorrow. The half-hour series also stars Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas and Matty Matheson, with Oliver Platt and Molly Gordon in recurring roles. Named an AFI Television Program of the Year for two years running, FX’s The Bear has garnered significant Awards attention for its critically acclaimed first and second seasons including nominations and/or wins from the Emmy Awards, Golden Globe Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, Peabody Awards, Critics Choice Awards, Writers Guild Awards, Directors Guild Awards, Producer Guild Awards, NAACP Image Awards, Independent Spirit Awards, MPSE Golden Reel Awards, CAS Awards, ACE Eddie Awards, TCA Awards, amongst others. FX’s The Bear was Created by Christopher Storer, who acts as Executive Producer alongside Josh Senior, Joanna Calo, Cooper Wehde, Tyson Bidner, Matty Matheson and Hiro Murai. Courtney Storer serves as a Co-Executive Producer and Culinary producer. The series is produced by FX Productions.”

A teaser for The Bear season three is below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this series? Will you watch season three in June?