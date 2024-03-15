The Bear: Season Four; FX Series Quietly Renewed, To Film Back-to-Back with Season Three

The Bear is not going anywhere anytime soon. FX has quietly renewed the series for a fourth season. The network renewed the series for a third season in November, and episodes are filming in Chicago. Production on season four is set to immediately follow the wrap of filming for season three, per Variety.

Starring Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Lionel Boyce, Abby Elliott, Liza Colón-Zayas, Edwin Gibson, and Matty Matheson, the series from Christopher Storer follows former NYC chef (White) who returned home to Chicago to run his family’s sandwich shop.

The renewal news comes after The Bear won several awards, including outstanding directing and writing, for both seasons one and two at the Emmys and Golden Globes earlier this year.

Season three is set to arrive on Hulu in June, but an exact premiere date has yet to be announced.

What do you think? Are you a fan of The Bear? Do you plan to continue watching the new series?