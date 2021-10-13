The Bear: FX Orders Comedy Series Starring Jeremy Allen White (Shameless)

“Lip” Gallagher is returning to Chicago — sort of. Jeremy Allen White (Shameless) is set to star in The Bear for FX. The half-hour comedy will follow a chef who returns home to run his family’s Chicago restaurant. Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Lionel Boyce, Abby Elliott, Liza Colón-Zayas, Edwin Gibson, and Matty Matheson also star. The show will debut next year.

FX revealed more about the upcoming comedy in a press release.

“The Bear, a half-hour comedy about a young chef who returns to Chicago to run the family restaurant, has been picked up to series, it was announced today by Nick Grad, President, Original Programming, FX. The series from FX Productions will premiere in 2022. The Bear is executive produced by Joanna Calo (Bojack Horseman, Undone), Hiro Murai (Atlanta, Station Eleven) and Nate Matteson (Station Eleven, The Choe Show) of Super Frog, Christopher Storer (Ramy, Eighth Grade) and Josh Senior. Matty Matheson is a consulting producer. The Bear features Jeremy Allen White starring along with Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Lionel Boyce, Abby Elliott, Liza Colón-Zayas, and Edwin Gibson and Matty Matheson in recurring roles. “The Bear delivers thanks to the ferocious performances of Jeremy Allen White and fellow cast members Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Lionel Boyce, Abby Elliott, Liza Colón-Zayas, Edwin Gibson and Matty Matheson,” said Grad. “The series gets off to a fantastic start in the pilot and we know this creative team including Hiro, Nate and Joanna has the comedy chops and producing experience to deliver the latest in a storied line of FX comedies.” “We are so grateful to FX and overjoyed we get to tell more stories from this world,” said Calo. “And while this cast is talented enough to make standing silently in an empty space riveting, we can’t wait to get to work in the writer’s room.”

A premiere date for The Bear will be announced at a later time.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out The Bear on FX?