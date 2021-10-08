The Patient: FX Orders Psychological Thriller Series Starring Steve Carell

Steve Carrell (The Office) is returning to the small screen with a starring role in a new psychological thriller series on FX. He will star in The Patient from Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg – the team behind The Americans. Ten half-hour episodes have been ordered by the cable channel.

FX revealed more about the thriller in a press release.

“Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg, the creative duo behind FX’s acclaimed drama The Americans, are back with their next project for FX, the half-hour limited series The Patient, starring Steve Carell, it was announced today by Eric Schrier, President, FX Entertainment. Fields and Weisberg are Executive Producers and will write The Patient, and Carell will serve as an executive producer along with Caroline Moore and Victor Hsu. The 10-episode limited series will be produced by FX Productions. A psychological thriller from the minds of Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg (The Americans); a psychotherapist finds himself held prisoner by a serial killer with an unusual request: curb his homicidal urges. But unwinding the mind of this man while also dealing with the waves of his own repressed troubles creates a journey perhaps as treacherous as his captivity. Steve Carell will play “Alexander Strauss,” a psychiatrist who has recently lost his wife. Behind his cerebral, sensitive exterior, he has yet to plumb the depths of his own pain and loss. “We are excited that Joe and Joel are back with their next series for FX after the great experience of working with them on six amazing seasons of The Americans,” said Schrier. “Their creative instincts and mastery of plot and character are on display again with The Patient, which will showcase Steve Carell’s remarkable talents as an actor, producer and creative collaborator.”

Additional cast and a premiere date will be announced at a later time.

What do you think? Will you check out The Patient TV series when it eventually debuts on FX?