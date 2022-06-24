The Bear: Season One Viewer Votes

How will Carmy’s life change in the first season of The Bear TV show on FX on Hulu? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Bear is cancelled or renewed for season two. FX on Hulu and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the first season episodes of The Bear here.

An FX on Hulu single-camera comedy series, The Bear TV show stars Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Lionel Boyce, Abby Elliott, Liza Colón-Zayas, Edwin Gibson, and Matty Matheson. The story follows Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (White), a young chef from the fine-dining world. After a heartbreaking death in his family, he comes home to Chicago to run his family sandwich shop — The Original Beef of Chicagoland. A world away from what he’s used to, Carmy must balance the soul-crushing realities of small business ownership, his strong-willed and recalcitrant kitchen staff, and his strained familial relationships. All of this, while grappling with the impact of his brother’s suicide. As Carmy fights to transform both The Original Beef of Chicagoland and himself, he works alongside a rough-around-the-edges kitchen crew that ultimately reveals themselves as his chosen family.





What do you think? Which season one episodes of The Bear TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that The Bear on FX on Hulu should be cancelled or renewed for a second season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.