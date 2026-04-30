Ransom Canyon: Season Two Premiere Date & First Photos Released for Netflix Drama Series

Ransom Canyon has its return date set. The Netflix drama will return with its second season in July. The streaming service released several first-look photos to announce the premiere date.

Josh Duhamel, Minka Kelly, James Brolin, Eoin Macken, Lizzy Greene, Andrew Liner, Marianly Tejada, Garrett Wareing, and Jack Schumacher star in the Western drama, which follows three ranching family dynasties locked in a contest for control of the land.

Netflix shared the following about season two:

“A heartfelt drama set against the sweeping vistas of Texas Hill Country, Ransom Canyon follows the intersecting lives of deep-rooted families in a town where your neighbors know everyone’s business. Season 2 picks up six months after the events of the first season, with rancher Staten Kirkland (Josh Duhamel) fighting to reclaim his legacy after being unseated as trustee of his family’s Double K Ranch, while musician Quinn O’Grady (Minka Kelly) must decide if her heart truly belongs in the small town she once tried to outrun or in the fast-paced world of New York City. Are they star-crossed lovers, or fated to be together? In Ransom Canyon, true love stories are messy, complicated, and always worth the wait.”

Ransom Canyon returns on July 23rd. More season two photos are below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Netflix series? Do you plan to watch season two?