Thunder Road: AMC Greenlights NASCAR Drama Series Starring Dennis Quaid

Thunder Road is headed to AMC. The network has greenlit the new NASCAR drama series with Dennis Quaid. Development in the series began in November.

Deadline shared the following about the plot of the AMC series:

“Thunder Road follows the multi-generational saga of the fictional Whitlock family, whose legacy in stock car racing is as deep as the family’s ties to the Southern hill country roots that shaped them. Quaid will play racing legend Duane Whitlock aka The Wrecking Ball, a towering figure who built a racing empire from a legacy of moonshine runs and dirt tracks and refuses to let it die. With ruthless competitors who will stop at nothing to dethrone and destroy them, the Whitlocks are a blue-collar dynasty at the edge of extinction – and the old king is fighting to hold onto the crown.”

Production for the series will begin this summer, with the series set to arrive in 2027.

What do you think? Will you watch this new AMC series?