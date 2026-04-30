Lovesick: Netflix Gives Claire Danes Drama a Straight-to-Series Order

Lovesick is headed to Netflix. The streaming service has given a straight-to-series order for the drama series created by Sarah Treem. Claire Danes is the only cast member for the series so far.

Netflix shared the following about the plot of the series:

“Annika, a renowned breast cancer surgeon, has just received her own cancer diagnosis. Her new patient, Nate, is a promising politician. The series explores their interwoven lives, delving into themes of love, sex, illness, death, family, children, health, medicine, and the meaning of life – all while Annika is simultaneously undergoing breast cancer treatment.” Series creator Treem also spoke about the series. She said, “To get to tell a story about all the things keeping me up at night anyway – life, death, children, love, middle-age, courage, science and faith – is an extraordinary opportunity I don’t take lightly in these turbulent times.”

The premiere date and additional details for the series will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new Netflix series?