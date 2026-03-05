The Four Seasons: Season Two: Netflix Unveils Premiere Date & Photos for Series’ Return

The Four Seasons has its return date set. The Tiny Fey comedy series returns with its second season in May. The series’ renewal was announced last July, two weeks after the series’ premiere.

Tina Fey, Will Forte, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Marco Calvani, Erika Henningsen, Colman Domingo, and Steve Carell star in the series, which follows a group of friends who go on four vacations together throughout the year.

Netflix shared the following about season two:

“From co-creators Tina Fey, Lang Fisher and Tracey Wigfield, Season 2 of the heartfelt comedy series consists of eight all new episodes, which once again follow six friends on four different vacations over the course of a year. Returning series regulars include Tina Fey, Will Forte, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Marco Calvani, Erika Henningsen, with Colman Domingo.”

The Four Seasons returns on May 28th. More photos from season two are below.

What do you think? Will you watch season two when it arrives?