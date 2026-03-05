Disinherited: FX & Hulu Order Drama Series from Better Call Saul Creator

Disinherited is coming soon. FX and Hulu have ordered the new drama from one of the creators of Better Call Saul, Peter Gould, and T-Street.

The series will follow a pair of sisters who receive an unexpected inheritance. FX shared the following about the series:

“FX’s Disinherited, the new drama series from Peter Gould, Emmy(R) Award-winner and co-creator of Better Call Saul, and T-Street has been ordered to series for FX and Hulu. In Disinherited, Victoria Pedretti and Kiera Allen star as a pair of scrappy sisters thrust by an unexpected inheritance into a world of generational wealth and long-buried crimes. The pilot also starred Karl Glusman, Alan Ruck, Katja Herbers, Eddie Marsan and Jonathan Higginbotham. “Disinherited is exactly the kind of bold, character-driven storytelling that defines FX,” said Gina Balian, President, FX Entertainment. “With Peter Gould at the helm, this is a deeply human story about family, power and consequence, that plays with high moral stakes. And at the center of it all is a pair of sisters for whom it’s impossible not to root for as we watch this David vs. Goliath story unfold.” FX’s Disinherited is executive produced by Peter Gould, who also directed the pilot, along with Rian Johnson, Ram Bergman and Nena Rodrigue of T-Street. The series is produced by FX Productions. Peter Gould is the Emmy(R) Award, WGA and PGA award-winning showrunner and co-creator of Better Call Saul. After running the first two seasons alongside co-creator Vince Gilligan, Peter took over as sole showrunner for the remainder of the series, writing and directing multiple episodes, including the critically acclaimed series finale. Prior to Saul, Peter was a writer/producer of the Emmy Award-winning series Breaking Bad throughout the show’s five season run. Peter made his television directorial debut in season four of Breaking Bad, and wrote and directed the penultimate episode of the series. Peter also wrote the HBO film Too Big to Fail, directed by Oscar-winner Curtis Hanson. Formed in 2019 by two-time Academy Award(R), Emmy(R) and Golden Globe(R)-nominated filmmaker Rian Johnson and producer Ram Bergman, T-Street’s television projects include Peacock original Emmy(R)-nominated Poker Face, Emmy(R)-nominated Netflix series Three Body Problem and the upcoming Will Ferrel’s untitled golf comedy series coming out later this year on Netflix.”

The premiere date for this series will be announced later.

