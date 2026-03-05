High Potential: Season Three Renewal; ABC Drama Returning for 2026-27 Without Current Showrunner

Morgan will be back at work for the 2026-27 TV season. ABC has renewed High Potential for a third season. The show’s second season of 18 episodes is still airing.

A crime procedural drama series, the High Potential TV series was created by Drew Goddard. It stars Kaitlin Olson, Daniel Sunjata, Javicia Leslie, Deniz Akdeniz, Amirah J, Matthew Lamb, Judy Reyes, and Steve Howey. The story revolves around a single mom named Morgan (Olson) who has three kids and works nights as a cleaning woman at the police station. Morgan also has an exceptional mind and is recruited to the LAPD Major Crimes unit. There, her unconventional knack for solving crimes leads to an unusual and unstoppable partnership with a by-the-book and seasoned detective (Sunjata).

Airing on Tuesday nights, the second season of High Potential averages a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.89 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM and some Fast Affiliate data). Compared to season one, that’s even in the demo and up by 12% in viewership.

According to Deadline, the drama will have a new and as-yet-unknown showrunner at the helm for season three. Showrunner Todd Harthan has departed the ABC show to focus on a new series he is co-creating with Christopher Paolini called Eragon. It’s based on Paolini’s YA book series The Inheritance Cycle. Harthan will serve as a co-showrunner on the project with Todd Helbing.

Today, ABC also renewed 9-1-1 (season 10) and 9-1-1: Nashville (season two) for the 2026-27 TV season.

