The Bachelor: Season 28 Viewer Votes

An ABC dating reality series, The Bachelor TV show is hosted by former Bachelor and professional football player Jesse Palmer. Season 28 follows Joey Graziadei as he meets, courts, and weeds out 32 potential “soul mates” in his quest for “true love.” A 28-year-old teaching tennis pro from Collegeville, Pennsylvania, Graziadei was the runner-up pursuing Charity Lawson on the 20th season of The Bachelorette. Most of the action takes place in Los Angeles, but during the season, Graziadei and some of the contestants will visit Jasper, Alberta; Mdina, Malta; Marbella, Spain; and Montreal, Quebec, with filming concluding in Tulum, Mexico.





