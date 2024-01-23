The Bachelor: Season 28 Ratings

Contestants come and go, but The Bachelor remains one of ABC’s highest-rated unscripted series year after year. As the cornerstone of a successful franchise, could The Bachelor potentially be cancelled, or is it essentially guaranteed to be renewed for season 29? Stay tuned.

A dating reality series, The Bachelor TV show is hosted by former Bachelor and professional football player Jesse Palmer. Season 28 follows Joey Graziadei as he meets, courts, and weeds out 32 potential “soul mates” in his quest for “true love.” A 28-year-old teaching tennis pro from Collegeville, Pennsylvania, Graziadei was the runner-up pursuing Charity Lawson on the 20th season of The Bachelorette. Most of the action takes place in Los Angeles, but during the course of the season, Graziadei and some of the contestants will visit Jasper, Alberta; Mdina, Malta; Marbella, Spain; and Montreal, Quebec, with filming concluding in Tulum, Mexico.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season 27 of The Bachelor on ABC averaged a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.99 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



