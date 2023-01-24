The Bachelor: Season 27 Ratings



Though The Bachelor has been on the air for over 25 years, the ABC dating reality series continues to be one of the network’s highest-rated series. It’s also a key component in feeding contestants to other series, like The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise. Is The Bachelor sure to be renewed for season 28, or could it possibly be cancelled? Stay tuned.

A dating reality series, The Bachelor TV show is hosted by former Bachelor and professional football player Jesse Palmer. Season 27 follows Zach Shallcross as he meets, courts, and weeds out 30 potential “soul mates” in his quest for “true love.” A 26-year-old tech executive from Anaheim Hills, California, Shallcross finished in third place pursuing Rachel Recchia on the 19th season of The Bachelorette. Most of the action takes place in Los Angeles, but during the course of the season, Shallcross and some of the contestants will visit The Bahamas, London, Budapest, and Krabi, Thailand.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season 26 of The Bachelor on ABC averaged a 0.81 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.66 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like The Bachelor TV series on ABC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a 28th season?