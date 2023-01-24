Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

The Bachelor: Season 27 Viewer Votes

Published:

The Bachelor TV show on ABC: canceled or renewed for season 28?

(Photo by: ABC)

Zach has a lot of choices to make in the 27th season of ABC’s The Bachelor TV show. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Bachelor is cancelled or renewed for season 28. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the 27th season episodes of The Bachelor here.

An ABC dating reality series, The Bachelor TV show is hosted by former Bachelor and professional football player Jesse Palmer. Season 27 follows Zach Shallcross as he meets, courts, and weeds out 30 potential “soul mates” in his quest for “true love.” A 26-year-old tech executive from Anaheim Hills, California, Shallcross finished in third place pursuing Rachel Recchia on the 19th season of The Bachelorette. Most of the action takes place in Los Angeles, but during the course of the season, Shallcross and some of the contestants will visit The Bahamas, London, Budapest, and Krabi, Thailand.

Want to rate more TV shows?     ABC   |  CBS   |  The CW   |  FOX   |  NBC


What do you think? Which season 27 episodes of The Bachelor TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think The Bachelor should be cancelled or renewed for a 28th season on ABC?

Check out our ABC status sheet to track the alphabet network’s new series pickups, renewals, and cancellations. You can find lists of cancelled shows here.



Canceled and renewed TV show

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x