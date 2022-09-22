The Conners: Season Five Viewer Votes

There are lots of family changes in the fifth season of The Conners TV show on ABC. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Conners is cancelled or renewed for season six. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the fifth season episodes of The Conners here.

An ABC family comedy series, The Conners TV show stars John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara, Jayden Rey, and Jay R. Ferguson. Katey Sagal and Nat Faxon recur. Picking up where the revival of the Roseanne sitcom left off, this series follows the extended working-class Conner family that’s led by widower Dan Conner (Goodman) and his three adult children — Becky (Goranson), Darlene (Gilbert), and D.J. (Michael Fishman) — as well as sister-in-law, Jackie Harris (Metcalf). Season five picks up after the double wedding of Jackie and Neville (Faxon) and Darlene and Ben (Ferguson). Meanwhile, D.J. has left to join his wife overseas, but his daughter Mary (Rey) stays in Lanford. Members of the Conner family continue to grapple with parenthood, dating, financial pressures, and aging in working-class America. Through it all, with love, humor, and perseverance, the family prevails.





What do you think? Which season five episodes of The Conners TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that The Conners should be cancelled or renewed for a sixth season on ABC?