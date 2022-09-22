The Conners: Season Five Ratings

Despite some expectations that The Conners would be a flop, it has been one of ABC’s highest-rated sitcoms. This season, the characters are dealing with some big life changes. Will these changes keep the viewers tuning in, or could they hurt the ratings? Will The Conners be cancelled or renewed for season six? Stay tuned.

A family comedy series, The Conners TV show stars John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara, Jayden Rey, and Jay R. Ferguson. Katey Sagal and Nat Faxon recur. Picking up where the revival of the Roseanne sitcom left off, this series follows the extended working-class Conner family that’s led by widower Dan Conner (Goodman) and his three adult children — Becky (Goranson), Darlene (Gilbert), and D.J. (Michael Fishman) — as well as sister-in-law, Jackie Harris (Metcalf). Season five picks up after the double wedding of Jackie and Neville (Faxon) and Darlene and Ben (Ferguson). Meanwhile, D.J. has left to join his wife overseas, but his daughter Mary (Rey) stays in Lanford. Members of the Conner family continue to grapple with parenthood, dating, financial pressures, and aging in working-class America. Through it all, with love, humor, and perseverance, the family prevails.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

9/22 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season four of The Conners on ABC averaged a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.15 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like The Conners TV series on ABC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a sixth season?