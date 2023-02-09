Not Dead Yet: Season One Viewer Votes

The deceased are teaching Nell how to live in the first season of the Not Dead Yet TV show on ABC? As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Not Dead Yet is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Not Dead Yet here.

An ABC single-camera comedy series, the Not Dead Yet TV show stars Gina Rodriguez, Josh Banday, Angela Gibbs, Hannah Simone, and Lauren Ash. In the story, Nell Serrano (Rodriguez) is a 37-year-old broke and newly single self-described disaster. She had a promising career as a journalist at a Southern California newspaper but set everything aside to follow a man to London. Five years later, that relationship has ended and Nell has returned home to California and has taken the only writing job she can find at the newspaper, writing obituaries. Nell is feeling lonely and lost — until she begins to get some inspiration from some unlikely sources. As she’s writing about the newly departed, they start appearing to her to offer advice and inspiration. Ghostly guest stars include Martin Mull, Ed Begley Jr., Mo Collins, Deborah S. Craig, Telma Hopkins, Don Lake, Rhea Perlman, Paula Pell, Tony Plana, Brittany Snow, and Julia Sweeney.





What do you think? Which season one episodes of the Not Dead Yet TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Not Dead Yet should be cancelled or renewed for a second season on ABC?