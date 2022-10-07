Alaska Daily: Season One Viewer Votes

Eileen is looking for more than just redemption in the first season of the Alaska Daily TV show on ABC. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Alaska Daily is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Alaska Daily here.

An ABC drama series, the Alaska Daily TV show stars Hilary Swank, Jeff Perry, Matt Malloy, Meredith Holzman, Grace Dove, Pablo Castelblanco, Ami Park, and Craig Frank. Eileen Fitzgerald (Swank) is an award-winning investigative journalist and high-powered newspaper reporter in New York. Her reporting methods and abrasive personality are called into question after a high-profile story blows up in her face, and Eileen loses her job. Her former mentor, Stanley Cornik (Perry), approaches her about making a big move, and she goes to work for a struggling downsized Anchorage newspaper, the Daily Alaskan. Grudgingly, Eileen teams up with a young local reporter named Roz Friendly (Dove). Together, they begin investigating the murders of a group of indigenous women. In a new locale, across the country, and in a very different world, Eileen is on a journey to find both personal and professional redemption.





