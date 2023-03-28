Grey’s Anatomy, Alaska Daily, Million Little Things, Goldbergs: ABC Sets Season and Series Finale Dates

ABC is gearing up for the end of the 2022-23 season, and they have announced season and series finale dates for their primetime lineup. Fans will see the end of A Million Little Things and The Goldbergs in May with their series finales.

Fans will also see the season finales for Grey’s Anatomy and more. The medical drama was just renewed for season 20.

Check out the finale dates for ABC programming below.

“Thursday, March 30

10:01-11 pm: Alaska Daily

Wednesday, April 19

9-9:32 pm: Abbott Elementary

Tuesday, May 2

8-9 pm: The Rookie

9-10 pm: The Rookie: Feds

10-11 pm: Will Trent

Wednesday, May 3

8-8:30 pm: The Conners

8:30-9 pm: The Goldbergs (Series finale)

9-10 pm: Not Dead Yet (One-hour season finale)|

10-11 pm: A Million Little Things (Series finale)

Sunday, May 7

10-11 pm: The Company You Keep

Monday, May 8

10-11 pm: The Good Doctor

Thursday, May 18

8-9 pm: Station 19

9-11 pm: Grey’s Anatomy (Two-hour season finale)

What do you think? Are you sad to see A Million Little Things and The Goldbergs end? Which finales are you most looking forward to this season?