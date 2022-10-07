Alaska Daily: Season One Ratings



ABC likely has high hopes for the new Alaska Daily series. It stars an Academy Award winner and has Grey’s Anatomy, one of the network’s highest-rated shows, as a lead-in. Can the drama live up to expectations? Will Alaska Daily be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A drama series, the Alaska Daily TV show stars Hilary Swank, Jeff Perry, Matt Malloy, Meredith Holzman, Grace Dove, Pablo Castelblanco, Ami Park, and Craig Frank. Eileen Fitzgerald (Swank) is an award-winning investigative journalist and high-powered newspaper reporter in New York. Her reporting methods and abrasive personality are called into question after a high-profile story blows up in her face, and Eileen loses her job. Her former mentor, Stanley Cornik (Perry), approaches her about making a big move, and she goes to work for a struggling downsized Anchorage newspaper, the Daily Alaskan. Grudgingly, Eileen teams up with a young local reporter named Roz Friendly (Dove). Together, they begin investigating the murders of a group of indigenous women. In a new locale, across the country, and in a very different world, Eileen is on a journey to find both personal and professional redemption.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like the Alaska Daily TV series on ABC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?